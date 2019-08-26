ESSEX — Police are looking into having offensive graffiti removed from the Shepard Memorial Park playground.
On Saturday, at 5:12 p.m., a resident reported seeing a swastika and other graffiti atop the roof of the playground structure. The playground is located off Shepard Memorial Drive behind the police station, and adjacent to park's public restrooms.
According to police Chief Paul Francis, Detective Thomas Shamshak investigated the matter and said the graffiti had been there "for a couple of years."
Police notified the town's Department of Public Works to have the graffiti sanded off.
