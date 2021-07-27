The Gran Prix Gloucester is morphing into something else and moving off Cape Ann this year.
Race director Paul Boudreau is promoting the new event, the Goldberg Properties Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross, as a combination of the Beverly and Gloucester Gran Prix races. The Gran Prix Gloucester is not being held this year.
The Goldberg Properties Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. Riders will compete on a course that runs on the street on Lothrop Street; on the grass at Lyons Park, which is the park in front of Dane Street Beach; and on the sand on the beach itself.
“It’s great for spectators,” Boudreau said. “Because the course is so windy you can see a lot of the race.”
The Gran Prix Beverly bike race was held in downtown Beverly for 10 years in late July or early August and the Gloucester Gran Prix was held at Stage Fort Park for 20 years. But both were called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boudreau was thinking about bringing the Beverly race back this summer, but the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic prompted him to switch to a cyclocross event in September.
Cyclocross is held on a more compact, twisty course that often includes obstacles, as opposed to the “criterium” course that had riders making several laps through the streets of downtown Beverly. The criterium season usually wraps up by August, Boudreau said.
Boudreau, who lives in Beverly, said he asked a couple of biking experts to look at the Dane Street Beach area as a possible cyclocross course. “They both said, ‘This is an amazing venue. You can have an amazing course here,’” Boudreau said.
The downtown race drew thousands of spectators over the years and proved to be one of the city’s most popular events. Boudreau said he’s hoping spectators who aren’t familiar with cyclocross will be willing to check out the new event at Dane Street Beach.
Part of Lothrop Street will be closed for the races. Boudreau said spectators can park in the downtown area and walk to the course; participants will park at Lynch Park and ride their bikes to the course.
Boudreau said the hill at Lyons Park will be a big feature of the course. As for riding on sand, he said some riders will have to get off their bikes and push them.
“People are going to have to know how to ride in the sand or they’re going to run in the sand,” Boudreau said. “In cyclocross we try to get people off their bikes. There will also be a set of planks that will force you to get off your bike and run. That’s one of the elements of cyclocross is to be able to ride up to a barrier at full speed and then hop back on your bike in a fluid motion.”
Boudreau said a landscaper will be at the park the day after the race to address any impacts of riding on the grass. He said he has run the cyclocross event at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester for 20 years without damage to the grass.
There will be four races on the day — an amateur men’s race at 2 p.m.; masters men at 3 p.m.; women at 4 p.m.; and elite men at 5 p.m. A special “Kids Parade” will be held just before the women’s race at 3:45 p.m.
Old Planters Brewing Company of Beverly will have a beer tent at the event.
The previous Gran Prix races in Beverly and Gloucester have attracted some of the top riders in the country, and Boudreau is expecting the same with this new cyclocross event.
Fiona Land, an amateur racer from Beverly who has competed in the Gloucester cyclocross race, said the new race in Beverly “feels like both a return and a fresh start.”
“To have national champions and future Olympians racing right here on our doorstep is an honor and an inspiration for future generations,” Land said in a prepared statement. “For the city, it’s a fun, inclusive, positive sporting experience in a prominent location right near downtown.”
More information about the race is available by visitin www.gpb-cx.com.
