Grants pay for new gear, washers for firefighters  

Gloucester's fire Chief Eric Smith remembers a time when firefighters used to wear dirty uniforms because it was cool.
"It would show that you've done a lot of work," Smith said. "We never attributed that to hazardous things."
In recent years, Smith explained, researchers have identified an increase in firefighters being diagnosed with cancer due to their interaction with hazardous chemicals.
"The age people are getting cancer is far too young," he said. "We need to do everything we can to try and prevent cancer."
To combat this epidemic, the Baker-Polito administration has awarded $920,000 in grant awards to 174 fire departments across Massachusetts for safety gear and gear cleaning machines to help reduce firefighters' exposure to cancer-causing chemicals that can linger on equipment after service.
"On a daily basis, modern firefighters face countless dangers, but we now know that occupational cancer caused by exposure to smoke and other combustion byproducts are as dangerous to them as knocking down fires and conducting rescue operations," Secretary of Public Safety and Security Thomas Turco said in a statement. "Fire departments across Massachusetts have made signifiant changes to the way they work to combat these risks in recent years, and these grant programs will help many to move their cancer prevention efforts forward."
Local departments to receive awards were Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Beverly, Danvers, Peabody, Ipswich, Middleton, Boxford, Topsfield, Newburyport, Rowley and North Andover.
"We realize how many cancer causing agents we are exposing ourselves to," said Peabody fire Chief Joe Daly. "This grant boosts the stockpile of our gear."
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, meanwhile, said in a statement that the National Fire Protection Association and OSHA report that keeping this protective gear — such as helmets, gloves, boots, pants and jackets — clean of contaminants is "vital."
Fire departments had the ability to apply for the Turnout Gear Grant program and the Washer-Extractor Equipment Grant as they look to keep their equipment clean and their firefighters healthy.
The turnout gear program will provide firefighters with new hoods and gloves. In total, roughly 3,000 hoods and 3,000 pairs of gloves will be purchased with $500,000 from this program. The turnout gear worn by firefighters, including hoods and gloves, are made of fire resistant materials and used to prevent harm when firefighters come into contact with hazardous materials.
Essex fire Chief Daniel Doucette explained that his department will be receiving new hoods from the grant. "It allows us to ensure that our firefighters are equipped with the appropriate gear," he said.
New washer-extractors will be given to 75 departments through the Washer-Extractor Equipment Grant, totaling $420,000.
Before having the new washer, Beverly fire Deputy Chief Peter O'Connor said his department's firefighters would often just rinse their uniforms and put them back into service.
"Having the washers is crucial to what we do," said O'Connor, explaining that combustion byproducts in the smoke in turn coat their uniforms.
All washer-extractors purchased from this grant will meet the national standard set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), which seeks specific machines to effectively remove chemicals from firefighting gear after service.
"Helping to protect them from the physical and occupational hazards of the job is a key way we can show our appreciation for the dedicated service of our first responders," Gov. Charlie Baker said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Recipients of Turnout Gear Grants
Rockport Fire Department - $7,181
Danvers Fire Department - $7,181
Essex Fire Department - $2,500
Ipswich Fire Department - $2,430
Middleton Fire Department - $5,440
Peabody Fire Department - $2,479
Rowley Fire Department - $2,484
Recipients of Washer-Extractor Equipment Grants
Gloucester Fire Department - $6,416.72
Beverly Fire Department - $6,416.72
Boxford Fire Department - $6,416.73
Newburyport Fire Department - $6,000
Topsfield Fire Department - $6,416.73
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.