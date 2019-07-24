Jennifer Martel thought her relaxing day at Good Harbor Beach had been ruined when she fell in the waves and badly sprained her ankle. But thanks to the kindness of several locals, Martel left Gloucester feeling uplifted, if a bit bruised.
“I don’t know their names and I have no way of thanking them, but I want to express my gratitude to the people who went out of their way to help us that day,” Martel said.
Martel, her husband, Andy, and their 4-year-old daughter, Emma, left their West Boylston home early the morning of July 13 with plans of a scenic drive around the island and a meal at Common Crow after spending the day at Good Harbor, their favorite beach.
The family was playing in the waves when Martel jumped, landed in a hole in the sand, twisting her ankle ,and found herself unable to move in the shallow water.
“My husband and I were freaked out when we looked and saw the size of my left ankle bone. It was like something out of 'Alien’,” Martel said.
Martel and her husband caught the attention of a couple walking near the shore and, with the assistance of another woman who stopped to help, they carried her out of the water and found a lifeguard. The couple stayed with Martel as her husband and daughter gathered their belongings and pulled up their car to Snack Shack, and even offered to help pack up the family’s gear.
The couple helped lift Martel into a wheelchair that had been brought by a lifeguard and Martel arrived at the Lahey Health Urgent Care in Gloucester Crossing ― per the advice and directions from the beach goers who had helped her ― 20 minutes before it closed. But the kindness Martel had received from strangers that day didn’t stop there.
When Martel struggled to get out of the car and into the Urgent Care, a young woman came out of another business in the plaza and helped Martel’s husband carry her into the building.
After having an examination and X-rays done at the Urgent Care, where Martel said the staff were very caring and helpful, the family finally arrived at Common Crow for dinner.
“When we first walked in, a very friendly staff member asked if my injury was fresh …” said Martel. “She sympathized and offered some supplement suggestions to help with the pain and inflammation.”
Other Common Crow staff members and a customer they met in the store’s supplement aisle also offered recommendations for reducing the pain and inflammation in Martel’s ankle. Then, after hours of kindness and assistance from locals, Martel and her family left for West Boylston.
“We had a long ride ahead of us to head home, but I was filled with gratitude for the kindness of strangers,” Martel said. “What a difference they made to me and my family. I am still recovering at home a week later, but with a full heart.”
While her recovery is only just beginning, Martel hopes to visit Good Harbor at least one more time before fall sets in. This beach, after all, has a new meaning for her.
“People think that people aren't very friendly in Massachusetts, but I always run into the nicest people here,” Martel said. “This story is proof of that.”
