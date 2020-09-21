Backyard Growers will host its fifth annual fall fundraiser, the Great Gloucester GrowDown, virtually Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
As more than one in five American households is experiencing food insecurity, Backyard Growers says its mission to empower people with the resources they need to grow some of their own food meets the moment as never before, and fund raising is more of a must than ever to put fresh produce on tables.
The “party to go” fundraiser features three-course pick-up picnic dinners prepared by chefs at Short & Main, a signature cocktail, and desserts from Sandpiper Bakery and Mayflour Cake + Confections to enjoy at home or on a picnic.
A digital movie premiere introduces some of the nonprofit’s gardeners and tells its story.
Prices are $50 for cocktails and desserts for two, or $100 a three-course meal, dessert, and a cocktail for one. Each ticket includes a reusable Backyard Growers GrowBag and a link to the movie premiere.
Curbside pick-up times and information on accessing the movie will be provided at time of purchase.
More details may be found at www.backyardgrowers.org