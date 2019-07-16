ROCKPORT — A great white shark, one of the ocean's most notorious predators, was seen lurking around the Dry Salvages in Rockport this past weekend.
The Atlantic Great White Conservancy, located in North Chatham, confirmed Sunday's sighting on its white shark tracking website. The website also says peak white shark season in Massachusetts lasts from summer to the fall. In fact, the Rockport sighting was one of 15 reported between Saturday and Sunday. All of the other sightings were on Cape Cod.
The conservancy could not be reached for comment.
Rockport Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch said her office, however, did not receive any reports on the sighting.
"We've heard that they're out there," she said, "but we haven't heard anything official."
There are no swimming restrictions or warnings in place in response to the sighting. Lesch only recommends that swimmers "be aware" of their surroundings.
White sharks are typically found on Cape Cod. The conservancy website says that over the last decade, the sharks' population there has increased due to conservation efforts enacted to protect gray seals. As the number of seals rose, so too did their predators.
Despite what films like "Jaws" might tell you, great whites don't necessarily fit the blood-thirsty reputation they have received. In fact, they need protection themselves more than ever.
Fisheries kill millions of sharks annually, and great whites are considered at risk of becoming endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Massachusetts has the only predictable population of white sharks in the Northwest Atlantic, according to the Division of Marine Fisheries. In 2015, the agency began issuing “white shark special permits,” making it illegal to attract or capture whites sharks in Massachusetts waters without it.
As for shark attacks, the Florida Museum of Natural History records that 130 shark attacks were reported worldwide in 2018, for of which were fatal. One of those fatal attacks was to a surfer in Wellfleet.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
