SALEM — While President Trump and the Democratic presidential contenders dominate the national scene, one of the country's lesser known political parties is taking a summer trip to the North Shore.
The Green Party will hold its annual national meeting on Thursday through Sunday at Salem State University. Organizers are expecting about 200 people, including Jill Stein, the Lexington resident who was the Green Party's nominee for president in 2012 and 2016.
A spokeswoman for the Green Party said Salem was chosen as the location by the party's Massachusetts affiliate, the Green-Rainbow Party. The party is renting conference space and residence halls from Salem State.
The event will be attended by Green Party elected officials as well as candidates who are running for local and federal offices in 2019 and 2020. Green Party spokeswoman Holly Hart said the party's national committee will meet to discuss strategy for the upcoming presidential race. There will be a forum for candidates seeking the party's presidential nomination, but the party will not select its nominee until next year.
Stein, who received 1.4 million votes for president in 2016, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on ranked-choice voting on Sunday. Ajamu Baraka, director of Black Alliance for Peace and the Green Party's 2016 vice-presidential nominee, will deliver the keynote address on Saturday. Many of the workshops and panel discussions are open to the general public and media.
"It's a chance for people to learn more about various Green issues and policies," Hart said.
Hart said the Green Party has about 257,000 registered members in the United States.
Among other events, stand-up comic Lee Camp will appear at a Green Party fundraiser on Saturday night at the Gerry No. 5 Veteran Fireman's Association social club in Marblehead.
The Green Party is one of more than a dozen groups renting space at Salem State this summer. Last year the school partnered with Capstone On-Campus Management in an effort to better utilize space on campus during the summer months, according to Salem State spokeswoman Nicole Giambusso.
Green Party attendees will stay overnight at Salem State's Viking and Atlantic residence halls and will hold meetings in the Bertolon School of Business and the Ellison Campus Center.
