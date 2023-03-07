Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, announced recently it has completed three land conservation projects in West Gloucester adjacent to or not far from The Tompson Street Reservation totaling nearly 36 acres worth $555,000.
The land projects are the 14-acre Tompson Street Church Lot, the 4-acre Sunset Mountain Gateway, and three parcels totaling 17.57 acres recently acquired from National Grid.
Since 1961, the nonprofit Essex-based Greenbelt, also known as Essex County Greenbelt Association, has protected more than 19,000 acres in 34 cities and towns in Essex County. It began the conservation of the 340-acre Tompson Street Reservation three decades ago. One of Greenbelt’s largest and most popular reservations, it offers stunning views from Eagle Rock and Sunset Mountain, exposed granite bedrock, vernal pools, a red maple swamp and other diverse habitats.
Greenbelt recently expanded the reservation along Bray Street the purchase of 14 acres known as the “Church Lot” from West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church. Deed records show the purchase price for 75 Bray St. was $300,000.
The Congregational Church had owned the land since colonial times, and the site of its original meetinghouse is marked along the trail. This project was funded by donors, the Institution for Savings Conservation Fund, and a Massachusetts Conservation Partnership Grant.
Greenbelt has further bumped out the Tompson Street Reservation with a new 4-acre parcel that will be the site of the Sunset Mountain Gateway, providing a new entrance to the Sunset Mountain section of Tompson Street. This will include a new parking area and reinforcements along a steep section of the trail. The organization said it was thankful to Leslie Roberts Pope for working with it to protect this land. Deed records show the land at 91 Fernald St. and 495 Essex Ave. was purchased by Greenbelt for $150,000.
It was the Roberts family who donated the top of Sunset Mountain to Greenbelt in 1994, Greenbelt said.
In addition, Greenbelt has announced that thanks to support from the West Gloucester community and beyond, it has been able to conserve 17.57 acres along Walker and Bray streets by acquiring three parcels from National Grid.
“Conserving this land, which was purchased with the help of generous individuals in the neighborhood and beyond, protects wooded uplands and significant saltmarsh on both sides of Walker Creek, and beaver ponds, well-worn trails, and classic mixed pitch pine and scrub oak forest,” Greenbelt said in a prepared statement.
Of the 17.57 acres, 11.47 of them are located at Rear Walker and Sumner streets adjacent to Greenbelts’ Great Ledge property. The purchase price for the Walker and Sumner streets properties was $80,000.
In addition, close by the Tompson Street Reservation is 6.1 acres with frontage on Bray Street with significant wetland features. The purchase price for this piece of land was $25,000.
