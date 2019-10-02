Greenbelt creating reservation in West Newbury

ESSEX — Greenbelt is adding 31acres on River Road in West Newbury with woodlands and river views to its portfolio of permanently protected lands.
The property will become a new reservation, owned and managed by Essex-based Greenbelt. The land trust plans to create a new footpath leading south from River Road, and to seek permitting for a modest parking area and potential car-top boat launch on the Merrimack River.
Conserving this land protects wetlands that store floodwater during high rainfall events, keeps intact native forests that clean water flowing to the Merrimack and cool the air, and protects critical habitat, including rare plants in the Merrimack River tidal zone and a vernal pool, Greenbelt said.
The acquisition was made possible through a generous below-market value sale by the property’s former owners, and West Newbury's Spring Town Meeting which approved $75,000 in Community Preservation Act (CPA) money to help fund the project.
The remaining amount needed to purchase and conserve the land was fundraised privately by Greenbelt.
Support from more than 100 individual donors — more than half West Newbury residents — and the Fields Pond Foundation made this conservation project a success, Greenbelt said.
Greenbelt – Essex County’s Land Trust works with local individuals, families, farmers and communities to protect the farmland, wildlife habitat and scenic vistas of Essex County, and to create an environment more resilient to climate change. Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 17,600 acres of local land. More information is available by visiting ecga.org or calling 978-768-7241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.