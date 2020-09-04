Greenbelt donates $50K to protect trails in Ted Tarr's name 

ROCKPORT — The legacy of local outdoor enthusiast Frederick H. "Ted" Tarr III lives on with a grant from the Essex County Greenbelt.
The Essex-based conservation organization announced it has donated $50,000 to Cape Ann Trails Stewards in Tarr's name. CATS, an organization Tarr helmed before his passing in September 2018 at age 83, works to maintain the various trails and outdoor spaces on Cape Ann, including at Halibut Point State Park and Millbrook Meadow, both in Rockport, and Dogtown, mostly in Gloucester with parts in Rockport. The group also works alongside local municipalities, landowners and conservation organizations to organize conservation plans for outdoor spaces in need of immediate attention.
“Ted Tarr pretty much devoted his entire life to walking, protecting and — most importantly — instilling community stewardship for the trails and open space all around Cape Ann," said CATS spokesperson Eric Hutchins in a prepared statement. "We cannot thank him enough.”
Tarr, a former Rockport selectman, was known for his weekly Cape Ann Sunday Morning Hike series, where he would lead hikers around some of the most well-trodden trails Cape Ann has to offer. Even in his final years, he continued to watch over and clean up Cape Ann's outdoor areas in any way he could.
"We're delighted to be able to make this grant to CATS in Ted Tarr's memory," said Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch in a prepared statement. "It feels like a great way to honor his legacy in this region and to help ensure the ongoing care and stewardship of Cape Ann's trails and open space network."
The CATS grant came from a "generous bequest received from Ted’s estate in 2018," Greenbelt said. The grant was made in recognition of the two organizations' shared mission and goals of promoting safe access to and use of trails and open space in the Cape Ann region.
More information on CATS may be found by visiting www.capeanntrailstewards.org. More information about Greenbelt may be found by visiting ecga.org or calling 978-768-7241.
