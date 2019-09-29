IPSWICH — While driving down Route 133 on their way to Crane Beach, Alan and Lynn Sidman were intrigued by a trailhead sign and decided to stop.
Outlined by wooden fences and groves of cedar and white pines, the Castle Neck River Reservation marks the newest addition to the Essex County Greenbelt Association.
"The trails were well-laid out," said Lynn Sidman, a trail patrol training coordinator at Friends of Wilderness in Colorado. "It gives you some variety as you come through the woods."
From the newly graveled parking lot off of Route 133, the all-access Greenough Trail leads visitors to a 1.6-mile loop of the reservation. A short walk will take visitors from inter-tidal salt marshes to woodlands and open fields in a matter of minutes, providing the opportunity to explore the insects, mammals, and more than 70 species of birds that call this place home.
"What astounds me is that there is so much of this that you don't even know of from Route 133," said Cathy Coffin Lanois, Greenbelt's director of development and community engagement. "You would have no idea that all of this is back here, but there is so much more than meets the eye."
"It is a treasure," said Lynn Sidman. "A local treasure."
The use of this new reservation is twofold; an opportunity to protect the wildlife and water resources along the Castle Neck River, while also fostering community engagement through new recreational spaces.
The Castle Neck River, for which the reservation is named, runs along the the eastern side of the property. Home to herons, egrets, and waterfowl, the river has received recognition as an important habitat by the Massachusetts Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program and resilient to climate change by the Nature Conservancy.
In addition to provoking curiosity through the varied ecosystems, the 32 acres of historic landscape is a year-round destination for recreational activities, including hiking, biking, dog walking, bird watching, painting, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and equestrian use.
"My favorite part of the reservation is the view when you get to the top of the knoll," Lanois said. "You can see the fields and all of the wildflowers."
Described as the "missing piece to a puzzle" by Greenbelt members, the opening of this new reservation has been a collaborative project with the town of Ipswich and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife).
In 2016, the former polo training fields known as Pony Express Farm became available and a three-way partnership formed to acquire the land. Funds were pulled from the Open Space and Recreation Bond, state Environmental Bonds, North American Wetland Conservation Act, and private funds to purchase the property.
After the land was purchased in 2017 for $4.05 million, the property was divided three ways.
As Greenbelt acquired 32 acres for its new reservation, the rest was divided between the town of Ipswich and MassWildlife.
The town of Ipswich converted the polo fields into four full-sized multi-purpose fields, while MassWildlife obtained the Castle Neck River Wildlife Management Area for wildlife-dependent recreation.
"Essex County Greenbelt Association and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife have been working to preserve open spaces and wildlife habitats for decades," said MassWildlife's Northeast District Manager Patricia Huckery. "And we will continue to do that as long it benefits the public and benefits the wildlife."
On Sept. 18, Greenbelt celebrated opening the Castle Neck River Reservation with hot cider, doughnuts, apples, trail walks, and a citation awarded by town officials.
"It was a beautiful night," Lanois said.
As the North Shore takes precautionary measures against Eastern equine encephalitis, Greenbelt is suggesting that visitors wear bug spray. The nonprofit organization will not be spraying in order to preserve flora, fauna, and wildlife on the property.
Located at 107 Essex Road, the new reservation is free for the public and open from dawn to dusk daily.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
