ESSEX — The annual "Art in the Barn," typically hosted by the Essex County Greenbelt Association at its headquarters at the Cox Reservation in Essex, is going online this year.
From Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 17, the exhibit and sale featuring paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and photography will be available to view at ecga.org/artinthebarn.
More than 100 local artists are participating, and a silent auction running from June 12 to 14 will offer works from George Sherwood, Dorothy Monnelly, Ann Jones and Kris Francis.
Additionally, a live online concert by the Tree House Charlatans will be streamed Monday starting at 6:30 p.m.
Purchases of art support Greenbelt's land conservation work.
More information is available at ecga.org or by emailing ecga@ecga.org.