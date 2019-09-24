Most of the ground around the former Fuller School building has long been broken, with loaders and other heavy equipment digging into the old school as well as the earth to launch a $70 million, three-pronged revitalization project.
But the YMCA of the North Shore will hold its own formal groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Cape Ann YMCA this Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. on the site of the planned new facility at 7 Schoolhouse Road.
The event will symbolically kick off construction of the 65,000 square-foot Y, which will be called the Glen T. MacLeod YMCA. The facility is to be built as the centerpiece of a project that will include a 200-unit rental housing complex and 25,000 square feet of retail space adjacent to the neighboring Gloucester Crossing. The Y has partnered on the project with Windover Construction, Sam Park and Company, and the Dolben Company of Woburn, which will build and manage the housing complex.
MacLeod is a longtime Cape Ann YMCA member and a major donor for the project, YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty said Tuesday.
The estimated cost of YMCA portion of the project is $23 million, with $19 million raised to date through a YMCA capital fundraising effort.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.