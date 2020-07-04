Group appealing to locals to 're-discover' Gloucester

As tourism and retail businesses went into economic free fall in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, Discover Gloucester has started a “Re-Discover Gloucester” campaign to encourage residents to step out into their community — to not only shop and eat local but to explore the waterfront and other attractions.
"We are encouraging people to become backyard tourists," said Elizabeth Carey, executive director of Discover Gloucester. "We all agree that Gloucester is the best place to be in the summer. This year is the time to visit that restaurant, re-walk the harborwalk, enjoy the downtown stores, and generally re-discover Gloucester. Our local tourism dollars can have an enormous impact on our entire community."
Carey noted that many local businesses rely on tourism, which is seasonal in terms of visitors infusing dollars into the local economy.
"People usually come from all over the world to visit," said Carey. "So come down and see for yourself. Many locals don't tend to do things here until they have out-of-town guests. But now is the time to be proactive more than ever. We live in a coastal community and we have a short-lived season. We need a community effort."
The re-opening process is both a time-consuming and costly process for local businesses.
"The reality is that so much time and effort is needed to get local businesses ready to open," she said. "Bringing back staff, training, reconfiguring interiors, researching guidelines, creating safe practices, and buying PPE are just a few of the additional costs. Our local businesses are working hard and investing money getting their places ready and safe for guests. Yet they find themselves facing the possibility of fewer guests and less revenue."
During the pandemic, there is a lot of shopping happening but it has been primarily online. One package delivery driver told a reporter that it is "like Christmas" in terms of the sheer volume of online shopping taking place during the pandemic, when this time of year usually means fewer packages.
"These local businesses have been closed for three to four months so if you haven't patronized local businesses before, this is the time," said Carey. "It's not only important for the business owner, but you can walk away feeling like you've done a good deed. That person is going to be grateful and you will feel good about going local."
Discover Gloucester, a destination marketing organization, provides visitor information on its website at www.discovergloucester.com, and encourages calling specific businesses for particular details.
Furthermore, with changes in vacations for so many because of the pandemic, she said Gloucester has a lot to offer.
"We encourage everyone to be safe and socially responsible. But do not let this summer slip away," she said. "There is so much to see and do."
