When a relatively new nonprofit organization heard residents were in need of personal care items, it quickly reached out to its 6,5000 Facebook followers to help.
The We Are All In This Together Gloucester community group hosted a special two-week Valentine’s Health and Beauty Product Drive for The Open Door. Donated were 498 pounds of essential items, including shampoo, deodorant, shaving supplies and menstrual products.
“We Are All In This Together pulls people together to do collective good,” said Julie Hazen LaFontaine, the president and CEO of The Open Door. “It is this type of practical action that makes our community a great place to live.”
Since the group was launched at the start of the pandemic, the five-person administrative team — Patty Wall, Leah Lovasco, Kristin Michel, Cindy Rich and Melanie Wall Gabriele — have helped individuals and organizations across Gloucester and Rockport.
This includes providing items from face masks to Gatorade to personal care products and everything in between to those in need.
“We made this group with the hope that maybe we could all help each other during this crisis,” the group’s founder Patty Wall said. “Let’s be good humans and help each other.”
The products will be packaged and distributed through The Open Door’s Gloucester pantry location at 28 Emerson Ave. over the next several weeks.
