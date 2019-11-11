When Gloucester's outgoing City Council convenes Tuesday night for its first post-election meeting, members will be addressing more than various expenditures and budgetary transfers.
They and the city will be getting a check for $180,000 tied to a Magnolia-based group and the city's latest public-private funding partnership.
The money will cover a share of the $1.2 million replacement of the historic Magnolia Pier, which is nearing completion less than two years after the original pier was ravaged during the March 2018 storms.
"I'd say it's about 90 percent done," said Dick Wilson, a member of the Magnolia Pier Fundraising Committee and also a fundraising force behind the 2013 reconstruction of Gloucester High School's Newell Stadium. "The pilings are in, everything's in but the walkway, and that should be done soon, I'm told."
The $180,000 in private money raised for the project has come from a series of benefit events, notably a "Cheer for the Pier" event in August that generated more than $40,000.
The amount raised to date remains short of the group's initial goal of paying the city back some $320,000 for the project. The city, meanwhile, has backed the project with $980,000 in bonds, and the City Council voted last spring to add another $250,000 in stabilization money, with GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. of Amesbury serving as designer and overseeing the on-site work. The City Council must approve acceptance of the money raised by the private pier committee.
Wilson said that, while no new fundraisers are planned at this point, the private fundraising remains in play.
"We have a couple of anonymous heavy hitters," he said, referring to additional donors, "and we're hoping that will bring in another $100,000 anyway."
Ted Costa, who has headed the fundraising committee, emphasized that the project has generated widespread support throughout the community, and noted that especially proved true at the fundraising events such as the "Cheer for the Pier" celebration.
"Once again those who over the years have been the custodians of our community came forward," Costa wrote in a letter to the community. "They brought with them a memory and a story to share about Magnolia Pier and they came in numbers. We were quite honestly overwhelmed by the numbers of people."
Wilson said that the project has also drawn extensive support through its complex permitting and construction process that involved local and federal waters.
"Everybody has cooperated, and I mean everybody," he said, citing the city harbormaster's office and the U.S. Coast Guard along with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken's administration and other city and state officials. "It's been gratifying to see this all come together."
"There’s an old African proverb that reads 'It takes a village to raise a child,'" Costa said. "The proverb relates to how a village watches and participates in the raising of a child, (and) I’m going to massage that proverb a bit and say 'It takes a village to build a pier.' That it has."
The original pier, battered by several storms over the years, finally caved under the weight of a series of storms that socked the coast in March 2018. The storms left gaping holes in the pier's walkway and caused untenable other structural damage. The virtual collapse was a harsh blow to the city's southwestern village that sits at the boundary of Manchester and whose residents have always viewed the pier as a centerpiece.
Wilson said that's one of the best aspects of the new pier — it looks much like the old one, which has served the village's boating community and from which generations of kids have taken dives for decades.
"It's higher," Wilson said, "but otherwise it's virtually identical. I think it's just what everybody wanted. Everybody down here is happy with the way this has turned out."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
