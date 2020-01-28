Growing chamber moving to former whale watch site

It's official. The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is moving as it seeks to grow and increase its prominence in Gloucester.
The new offices will be located at 24 Harbor Loop, the former site of Captain Bill and Sons Whale Watch which folded last season. The chamber's new home will be 50 percent larger than its existing location on Commercial Street.
"Our goal with this move is to better serve Cape Ann with offices that are not only more accessible but also highlight all four of our communities," Chamber President Tony Sapienza said.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce serves Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, and Manchester by offering a variety of resources. among them three websites, three annual publications, workshops and seminars, and discounted programs, referral services and networking opportunities.
The new offices, located at the intersection of Harbor Loop and Rogers Street, adjacent to a large municipal parking lot, will include an expanded visitor center.
Chamber CEO Ken Riehl explained that the expanded space will have a large digital, brochure and magazine display as well as artwork to represent all four communities that chamber serves.
"These new offices are a reflection of the vibrant future of the chamber and the entire Cape Ann region," Riehl said. "We are proud of the increasingly important role the chamber plays in improving the strength of the Cape Ann community, and this move will allow us to take this work to a new level."
With more than 1,000 members, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is the fastest growing chamber in the Commonwealth and fifth largest in the state, he said
For 33 years, the Chamber of Commerce has been located at 33 Commercial St., and served as a voice for businesses on Cape Ann while working to enhance the economic environment and the quality of life for local residents.
"I also want to take this opportunity to thank our current landlord Mac Bell," Riehl said. "We have had a terrific 33-year stay at 33 Commercial St."
During its time at the seaside brick building, the Chamber of Commerce has hosted congressional debates, launched new councils, published guides, awarded scholarships, and hosted festivals.
The chamber hopes its new space will allow its staff to continue serving Cape Ann and expand the opportunities for tourists and locals.
"These offices will be a resource for visitors and residents alike, and a hub for Cape Ann's business, government and community leaders," Sapienza said.
Renovations and construction of the space has already begun and chamber employees are scheduled to move in during April.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
