Gun control proposal on city Democrats' agenda

A proposed gun control law will be a topic of conversation when the Gloucester Democratic City Committee hosts its monthly meeting on Thursday.
This is a virtual meeting on May 8 via Zoom that begins with committee business at 7 p.m., followed by the speaker program at 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Members and Democratic friends are welcome to attend using link bit.ly/GDCC-May-2021.
Guest speaker John Rosenthal, co-founder of Stop Handgun Violence and a Gloucester resident, will talk about Massachusetts' responsibility as a state with the nation’s strictest gun ownership laws when guns are allowed to be made here and used in mass killings elsewhere.
Since 2004, Massachusetts has banned the purchase and owning of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines yet gun companies are permitted to manufacture them and sell them out of state.
In April, Democratic lawmakers, with the support of gun control advocate groups, filed HD 4192, a bill to prohibit manufacturing weapons and devices covered under the existing ban to private citizens anywhere, with an exemption for weapons that would be sold to law enforcement, the military or foreign governments.
More information on the Gloucester Democratic City Committee is available at https://www.gloucesterdemocrats.org/