Despite Saturday's heavy rainfall, Gloucester High School's lecture hall was packed as community members joined the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Cape Ann and student volunteers to participate in a forum on guns.
"It was definitely really nice to see both sides of the argument and I think I learned a lot about pro-gun laws and anti-gun laws and the in-between between them," said student Olivia Hogan-Lopez, 15, of Gloucester.
Panelists were Jim Wallace, president of Massachusetts Gun Owner's Action League; attorney Mark Nestor, a decorated Vietnam veteran; and Gloucester resident Gregory Gibson.
In addition to gathering questions from audience members, student volunteers created a slideshow that presented facts and statistics regarding the Second Amendment.
"I thought that it was great and the panelists had really thoughtful answers to all the questions," said student Bailey Saputo, 15, of Gloucester.
Former Gloucester mayor and U.S. Army officer John Bell moderated the morning's event.
"I'm glad that the League has brought us all together because this subject as we all know is far from settling," Bell said.
For Gibson, whose son Galen was killed in a 1992 school shooting at Bard College at Simon's Rock in the Berkshires, the topic of guns has been at the forefront of his studies for 27 years.
"I have also come to understand that the answer to the gun violence problem is not just in legislation," Gibson said. "Gun laws can help, but what we are talking about is a cultural situation that involves so many things and such a complex issue that there is no one answer, no one law, no one point of view that is going to stop people from being killed."
Wallace seeks to redirect the attention from the thing, that is guns, to the human.
"It is the human element that really needs to be addressed," Wallace said. "It is just not being done."
Nestor agreed, seeing a need for there to be a more thorough vetting process when it comes to who owns guns.
"I am a firm supporter of the Second Amendment, however, I have serious concerns regarding accessibility to weapons," Nestor said. "I believe that people should own weapons, but I believe that there are certain people who shouldn't own weapons."
The morning's questions touched on everything from the ownership and storage of weapons to the potential side effects of 3D printing in the manufacturing of guns, identifying potential shooters, to the role media and video games have played in the desensitization of violence.
Wallace articulated his disappointment with the red flags laws that allow the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves and others.
"Until we actually get the real word out that these gun laws are not only not working, but they are punishing a whole sector of society by taking away their civil rights and not working at the same time," Wallace said.
Nestor explained that it is the job of the responsible gun owners to educate their children about guns during a time when mass shootings at schools has become a prevalent discussion point.
"The job of responsible gun owners is that you need to teach your children about those issues," Nestor said. "Your children can be the best earliest warning system when these things are happening so someone responsible can intervene before these things become fatal."
For future forums, history teacher Phil Cook hopes that students can be more involved within the panel discussion.
"The students wanted to have more involvement so I wish they could've had more involvement," Cook said. "I think they could be involved in a greater capacity and that we could have presented an impressive panelist."
Wallace was surprised by the lack of high school students present at the forum.
"I'm sad because I thought there were going to be a lot of high school students here because they should see how we can do this and do this in an adult manner and have conversations," he said.
Saputo agreed, but wasn't surprised by the turnout.
"While it would have been nice to see other students, I wasn't surprised at all that what we got was an older generation because they have a little bit more experience on this topic," Saputo said.
At the conclusion of the official forum, panelists spent time talking with individual audience members who had further questions and comments on what was discussed.
"This here is extraordinarily important," Wallace said, looking around at the audience and event organizers. "We have to remember how to do this and teach other people how to do it even if we disagree."
"This is how America is supposed to work," Wallace concluded.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
