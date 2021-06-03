Gun range closed for good

It is official: the shooting range behind the Haskell Pond Reservoir is closed for good. Meanwhile, Gloucester Police officers completed weapons qualifications locally, but need a place to train long term.
The City Council voted last week to strike the entire West Gloucester Firing Range city ordinance and replace it with “Article V. - Sec.21-87 - Reserved ... To never be used as a firing range or shooting range again.”
“I just want to reach out to everyone that came and spoke, whether you were in favor or in opposition,” City Council President Steve LeBlanc said. “City government is lengthy, it is not like you can flip a switch and take things back or make things happen.”
“We have gone through due process and this went through due process,” he added.
The process took a number of years, many public hearings, and lawyers to reach to this conclusion.
When the City Council amended the city ordinance in spring 2020 to allow the Gloucester Police Department to use the firing range to meet required twice-a-year weapons qualifications, residents and walkers raised concerns for the future of the area as a recreational space and for the city’s water supply.
Meeting after meeting, the council only budged as far as to say that it would be willing to change the hours of operation to meet the demands of the residents.
But, after receiving letters from attorney Nathaniel Stevens of McGregor and Legere informing the council that use of the shooting range was illegal, the city backed down and closed things up immediately.
“They came, they spoke, and we listened,” LeBlanc said. “It is our pleasure to take this back and make it right for everybody to enjoy the open space that we do have surrounding us.”
While closure of the firing range wasn’t solidified until last week, local police have not used the range since early April.
Instead, the Cape Ann Sportsman’s Club on Cherry Street opened up its facility to enable officers to complete qualifications.
“The Gloucester Police Department would again like to thank the Cape Ann Sportsman’s Club, its Board of Directors and its members, for allowing our officers to use their facility to complete our spring firearms qualifications this past week,” the department’s official Facebook page read on May 28.
Police Chief Ed Conley said Wednesday police leadership is still “looking at all of their options” for a place to conduct weapons training. Those options include the purchase of a trailer, renovation of the shooting range at the police station, or finding other outdoor alternatives.
“All while being mindful of the cost impacts,” he added.
West Gloucester resident Grant Clark noted last Tuesday that “on behalf of the Preserve West Gloucester organization and the many many people who got engaged on this, we appreciate and fully support the amendment to the ordinance.”
“We are delighted to have the land preserved for its intended purposes,” he said.
