Gun range illegal, opines residents' attorney

A legal opinion delivered to the city on why Gloucester's use of Haskell Reservoir land for a shooting range is illegal prompted city councilors to postpone discussion allowing its use by city police.
Attorney Nathaniel Stevens, who was hired by the West Gloucester residents known as “Preserve West Gloucester” to represent them, sent a letter to the full City Council on Monday morning with a 32-page document including six exhibits as to why the Gloucester Police Department’s use of the shooting range behind Haskell Pond is illegal.
The documents cite the state Constitution’s Article 97, the doctrine of prior public use, as well as the state Wetlands Protection Act, the City of Gloucester Wetlands Ordinance, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's drinking water regulations.
The Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee's agenda for it its meeting Monday included discussion of amendments concerning hours and use proposed for the shooting range ordinance, but that did not occur once the city received the letter.
Committee Chair Sean Nolan and members Steve LeBlanc and James O’Hara, all city councilors, did not return the Times’ request for comment Tuesday.
In a followup discussion with a member of Preserve West Gloucester who wished to remain anonymous, the individual noted that the group is “very pleased that the city of Gloucester is taking this legal opinion seriously and working together toward a solution.”
Stevens' letter explains the Haskell Reservoir is subject to the legal doctrine of the prior public use because it was acquired for the public purpose of a water supply.
"This doctrine prohibits a change to another inconsistent public use, such as for the Firing Range Use, without the supermajority vote of each branch of the Massachusetts Legislature," it reads. "As we are unaware that such a vote has occurred, in our opinion the Firing Range Use is illegal and must stop immediately."
The letter continued, noting that the land is protected by Article 97 through the terms of the city's acquisition of the property as well as by the city's dedication of it to Article 97-protected uses.
A conversion of the land for any purpose not in line with Article 97 also requires compliance with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act.
Stevens further states that the construction of the firing range violates the Wetlands Protection Act and the city's Wetlands Protection Ordinance as they have not seen any permit or permission from the city's Conservation Commission for the construction and use of the range. The range sits within 100 feet of the reservoir and 200 feet of Walker Creek.
"Finally," Stevens writes," the new use of the Haskell Reservoir land for a firing range requires MassDEP approval under state drinking water regulations."
Over the past year, the Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee and the Police Department have been looking for a compromise to appease both the department's firearms training requirements and West Gloucester residents' frustrations. None have been successful yet.
After receiving the letter from McGregor & Legere on Monday morning, Nolan announced at committee meeting that night that they were going to continue the conversation of amending the firing range ordinance at a later date “due to new information and given things we have to look at.”
He noted at the meeting that the discussion has been continued until April 5.
