There will be no more gun fire at the West Gloucester Firing Range.
After months of discussion with neighbors and other residents, and notice from legal representation about how its use is detrimental, dangerous, and illegal, the city has decided to shut down the firing range off Forest Lane and behind the Haskell Pond Reservoir in West Gloucester
On Monday, the Gloucester Police Department ceased all firing at the range.
The decision to close down the range came after the city found out that the Haskell Reservoir Land was protected under Article 97 of the state Constitution, City Council President Steve LeBlanc said. Article 97 protects land held for water supply purposes and dedicated to recreation.
"As a mayor who served as a councilor for almost two decades and as a resident in the West Gloucester area, I had expressed some concerns as the process unfolded across the past few months," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken emailed the Times on Tuesday. "To be clear, this wasn’t a decision I made in a vacuum as the mayor; this was collective work between Chief (Ed) Conley, City Council President (Steve) LeBlanc, Administration and Finance Chairman Sean Nolan and Councilor (James) O'Hara, the city's DPW director, the conservation agent and me."
"We thank the community for being engaged throughout the process, and a special thanks to Charles Crowley," Romeo Theken added. "What we have found is that the current location of the firing range is unworkable."
Reasons for closing
Until recently, the city was only planning on amending the ordinance governing use of the range to adjust the hours it would be open. Councilor Melissa Cox co-authored proposed amendments to the current ordinance with O'Hara.
But after receiving a letter from attorney Nathaniel Stevens of McGregor and Legere informing the full City Council that use of the shooting range was illegal, discussion of these proposals were halted in public session. Stevens was hired by a group of West Gloucester residents known as Preserve West Gloucester to represent them in their fight against the range's use.
Stevens’ letter included a 32-page document with six exhibits that cite the state Constitution’s Article 97, the doctrine of prior public use, as well as the state Wetlands Protection Act, the City of Gloucester Wetlands Ordinance, and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection's drinking water regulations.
Stevens forwarded the email to state Attorney General Maura Healey, state Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg, and Director of the Division of Conservation Services Robert O’Connor notifying them of why firing behind the Haskell Reservoir is illegal and must be stopped immediately.
On March 31, Stevens sent a second letter to the City Council notifying it that the use of the range violates additional environmental laws and regulations, including the Massachusetts Contingency Plan for the clean-up of hazardous waste sites.
"We will retool the ordinance to delete it completely and we will have a ban of any continued used of that firing range," LeBlanc said at Monday's Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee meeting.
If not there, where?
The Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee plans to continue the conversation May 3 as city police will still need to train with their guns.
“The West Gloucester firing range was just one of many possible solutions to a problem, not really a problem but a necessity that we have which is to shoot at least two times a year with live ammunition,” said Conley, the police chief. “When looking at a solution to the problem, we thought that (use of the firing range) provided a pragmatic and cost-effective way to accomplish that task.”
“After moving through this process and from the very beginning I think all of us have been mindful of the calls and impact on the community and when we weighed it all out we came together as a team and said this wasn’t the right course of action,” Conley said. “Totally understandable.”
In a follow-up interview with the Times, Conley said that while there are no “concrete” plans yet, alternative solutions to meeting police's required twice-a-year qualification sessions could include acquiring a tractor trailer, refurbishing the shooting range at the station, finding another outdoor site, or going to Fort Devens.
In a previous public meeting, Conley noted that it would cost the city $50,000 to transport and qualify officers at Fort Devens —which is an hour away.
Some of those alternative may discussed May 3.
Meanwhile, someengaged community members seem satisfied with the current outcome.
“Preserve West Gloucester appreciates the efforts made by the mayor and the City Council to evaluate all the evidence and to discontinue the use of the firing range at Haskell Pond Reservoir,” a collective message from the Preserve West Gloucester group read. “The hity is exploring a number of options and we are confident that our leaders will find a high quality training site for GPD’s important certification requirements.”
