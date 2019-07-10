Guster to headline Riverfest in Gloucester 

The band Guster, which filmed one of its most popular videos in the now gone Birdseye plant, is returning to Gloucester for another gig.
The Massachusetts-grown band will headline WXRV/92.5 the River's 18th Annual Riverfest Seaside Music Festival to be held at Stage Fort Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. The free concert will take place rain or shine.
In addition to Guster, the festival will feature Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy and Tall Heights, along with food trucks, multiple vendors and KidZone, an interactive area for children with inflatables, face painting and other activities. For the adults, there will be the Bud Light Build-a-Bar and Tito’s Handmade Vodka pop-up lounge.
“We are looking forward to bringing this year’s Riverfest to the beautiful Stage Fort Park in Gloucester, overlooking Gloucester Harbor,” said Donald St. Sauveur, general manager for WXRV/92.5 the River, in a prepared statement. “Many of our listeners come from Essex County especially Gloucester, Cape Ann and the surrounding communities and it just makes sense to bring Riverfest to them. Plus, Stage Fort Park provides an opportunity to grow the event in a safe and family friendly manner.”
After last year's all-day concert, which featured headliner Barenaked Ladies and drew upwards of 10,000 people to Newburyport's Market Landing Park, St. Sauveur said and fellow organizers realized the event had grown too popular to stay in Newburyport. The festival had taken place on the Newburyport waterfront for 17 years.
“We’ve always considered the River to be Guster’s hometown radio station and have had the opportunity to showcase their music in a number of different venues," St. Sauveur said. "We believe Stage Fort Park in Gloucester will be one of the best yet.”
Originally formed at Tufts University, Guster has had a string of hits — “Satellite,” “Amsterdam,” “What You Call Love,” “Overexcited, ” “Do You Love Me,” and “This Could All Be Yours,” all staples of the River’s playlist. In January, Guster released "Look Alive," the band’s first new album in four years.
Guster's music video "Do You Love Me?" was selected for iTune of the week, when it came out. Chad Carlberg, head of Gloucester's Production Blue Co., directed and produced the video, which was filmed in part at Gordon College in Wenham and included Gordon students in its cast.
Post-production work was done in the old Birdseye Building, where the Beauport Hotel now stands. Gloucester artist Jon Sarkin designed the album's cover art while the video involved Sarkin using the video as a live-action canvas.
Residents are encouraged to ride a bike or walk to the festival.
Attendees are being encouraged to take alternative transportation to festival as parking at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue is limited. A limited number of parking spots will be available on a first come-first served basis at the park — $20 for non-residents and $10 for residents with stickers.
The Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) will be running trolleys on a Saturday schedule throughout the day, and a shuttlebus network is being put together to serve satellite parking lots including Magnolia Woods Recreational Area at 474 Western Ave., O’Maley Innovation Middle School at 32 Cherry St. and Gloucester High School at 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
More information and updates are available at https://theriverboston.com/attend/riverfest/
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com
