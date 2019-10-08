Gloucester police aren't playing hooky.
Officers were back in class Tuesday as part of Gloucester Police’s Kops 'n' Kids program, this time joining children at Veterans Memorial Elementary School for gym classes. Officers are visiting each city elementary school twice, giving children a chance to see them in a fun, friendly, non-threatening setting and understand that they are there to help whenever the children are in need.
Besides playing tag and other games, the officers gave out their individual police baseball cards. A child who collects them all will get a ride to school from the officer of his or her choice.
Officers will visit Beeman gym classes this Thursday and Dec. 18, and will revisit East Gloucester on Nov. 25 for recess, West Parish gym classes on Nov. 15, Veterans Memorial recess on Dec. 10, and Plum Cove gym classes on Dec. 16.
Any preschool or private school which would like a visit from the Kops 'n' Kids program may email Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro at jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
