For six years, Gloucester's male police officers have been growing their beards to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.
This year that cause hits a little too close to home.
In April 2018, Officer Kelly Gossom lost her father to brain cancer, which is one of the rarest forms and hardest to combat.
"Once you are diagnosed, there is very little hope," Gossom said, explaining that there is little funding for neuro-oncology because of the disease's rarity. "My hope is that with getting the word out there and raising the funds we can help save lives in the future from this cancer."
Starting Nov. 1, participating officers were not required to shave their beards if they donated $100 towards this year's chosen cause. The fundraiser, and growing beards, last as long as the Patriots are in the running for the title of Super Bowl champions.
"It might be beneficial that they don't have to shave for a couple of months, but it is also raising funds so that we can all come together for common cause," Lt. Joseph Fitzgerald said.
Money raised the first two years was donated to the Special Olympics and then the department decided to begin donating to Dana-Farber. The third year focused on breast cancer, then pediatric cancer, and last year all the proceeds ($4,100) went toward research for prostate cancer.
Now ending the sixth year of their version of "no-shave November," Gloucester police officers have raised a new record of $5,150 — with 51 people participating in the fundraiser — for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's brain cancer research.
"Dana-Farber is a great organization," Officer Joseph Parady said. "One way or another, we have all been affected by cancer somehow. The money donated will be put towards a certain research that we want to allocate those funds to."
While the male officers' bushy beards may be the most noticeable, women on the force also participated in the annual fundraiser.
After donating $100, female officers can dye a streak of color in their hair that represents the cancer for which the department is raising funds.
"This year it is gray, which is not very flattering," Gossom laughed.
So far, the officers have been able to sport their long beards and keep the streaks of color into February, due to the ongoing success of their beloved New England football team. But this year, they may be walking into work on Monday clean shaven and dye-less.
Parady and Fitzgerald are not too confident that Saturday's wildcard AFC game against the Tennessee Titans will lean in their favor.
"Our confidence level is low," Fitzgerald chuckled nervously.
Whether shaven or not, the city's Police Department will be presenting a check for the total amount raised to a representative from Dana-Farber at the Fishermen's Memorial on Stacy Boulevard on Monday.
The officers are hopeful that continued efforts to raise awareness in the city will promote a healthy relationship with the community and bring Dana-Farber one step closer to finding a cure for the diseases that affect so many.
"Living in Gloucester, especially when my dad was sick, I see how the community pulls together in your time of need," Gossom said. "It brought a tear to my eye when Parady told me what we would be raising for this year."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
