ROCKPORT — The parking lot of Halibut Point State Park is closed today through Friday, May 28.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has closed the parking area off Gott Avenue as it renovates and reconfigurates the lot.
While no parking will be available at the park for the time being, the park remains open to visitors and DCR continues to explore parking alternatives.
Traffic on Gott Avenue andRoute 127 may be impacted. DCR staff and contractor staff will be on site to assist construction vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot. Police details will be on site, as needed. Traffic patterns will be clearly marked.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com.