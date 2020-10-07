Halloween month brings tales of horror to Hammond Castle

The Hammond Castle Museum will present “Horror of Abbadia Mare,” adaptations of five H.P. Lovecraft stories, for its frightful October extravaganza.
These site-specific adaptations replace the castle’s usual Halls of Darkness because of the need to follow safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic this Halloween season.
The four Friday night performances, from Oct. 9 to Oct. 30, are sold out. An evening show was added for Sunday, Oct. 11.
Performances are limited to eight audience members. Each story is approximately eight to 10 minutes long and the overall program runs about one hour. Performances begin at 6 p.m. and run every 15 minutes through 9 p.m.
Audience members will move through the inner rooms of Gloucester’s oceanfront castle. They’ll happen upon various members of the Hammond household and be drawn into a story of tragic happenings within the nearly century-old castle. The show has been adapted around the life of John Hays Hammond Jr., one of America’s most prolific inventors.
“Set in the fall of 1929, Hammond falls prey to his genealogy which was cursed nearly four centuries ago. Audience members fill a silent role as the Selectmen of Gloucester. The date is Nov. 2, 1929 (with the horror taking place on Halloween 1929). The Selectmen are at the Castle to investigate what transpired there and reports of a creature which tore through the countryside and disappeared in Dogtown,” according to the synopsis.
The five Lovecraft tales that inspired this theatrical program are “Dunwich Horror,” “Dreams in the Witch House,” “The Hound,” “The Color Out of Space,” and “From Beyond.”
Scott Cordiner, creative director, and Faith Palermo, tour director, incorporated many aspects of the castle into the dramatic experience.
“H.P. Lovecraft and a number of his stories have an essence which connects science with horror with other worldliness. We peer into an abyss which bridges the arcane past with the mystery of other dimensions,” said Cordiner. “Hammond sought a bridge between the past, present, and future through his museum, which housed ancient medieval artifacts, and an adjoining laboratory, which sought to invent the future.”
Howard Phillips Lovecraft is widely regarded as the father of “modern horror,” and best known for “Cthulhu Mythos,” a collection of tales that loosely link the various subhuman entities and supernatural beings. Lovecraft, like Hammond, chose to read and write throughout the night and often slept late into the day.
Advance ticket purchase is required, and tickets, $25, may be purchased at hammondcastle.org/TheHorror. This program is appropriate for children ages 13 years and older.