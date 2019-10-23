This Friday afternoon, tiny ghosts and goblins will march on Main Street.
Gloucester's downtown merchants will be handing out treats to costumed children ages 5 and younger taking part in the Halloween Toddler Trick-or-Treating Parade.
The parade step offs at 12:30 p.m. from the back parking lot across from Capt. Bill's Whale Watch on Harbor Loop and ends at Art Haven on Main Street.
The children will be met at the entrance of each business by a representative with treats. They will not be walking through any businesses.
"I look forward to doing all year long," said Jamie Margiotta, who took over organizing the event several years when ago when another parent's children grew too old to take part.
"it's gotten so big. It started with about 30 kids, and last year we had about 100. This year I'm expecting about 130," she said. "I love to do this every year."
