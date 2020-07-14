Hammond Castle Museum's 45th season, kicking off Thursday, July 16, will feature an extended schedule and the unveiling of a newly restored Eric Pape mural.
Various exhibits also will be on view over the coming months, including a greater focus on John Hays Hammond Jr.’s hundreds of military and consumer-based patents, a study of the museum’s eclectic architecture, and a rotating display of Hammond’s collection of church vestments.
Hammond built the medieval-style castle Hammond on Hesperus Avenue overlooking Gloucester Harbor with construction completed in 1929.
“We are continuing to make careful consideration to exhibit and explore the scope of Hammond’s patents," Curator and Creative Director Scott Cordiner said in a prepared statement. "Last year we focused on Hammond's civilian-related patents. This year we are focusing on Hammond's military patents, of which, Hammond had more than 200. A complete picture of Hammond the inventor has never been offered and we are moving forward along this journey,”
For the time being, timed tour tickets will not be sold on the premises — they must purchased in advance at hammondcastle.org. The number of guests per tour will also be limited. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times while on museum grounds. Staff have set up hand sanitizer stations and one-way tour paths throughout the premises.
Hammond Castle will be open daily through October. Half-hour tours will begin at 9:30 a.m. each day of the week. Final tours for the day will be held at 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursday and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
In July and August, the museum will present Thursday Evening Candlelight Tours at 7 and 8 p.m. and a Spiritualism Tour at 9 p.m. "Carry In-Carry Out" picnics will also be held with advance purchase of any of the Candlelight Tours. Reservations are required.
From November and December, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
“We are so excited to celebrate the new season and are delighted to be able to welcome the community into the museum,” said Executive Director Linda Harvey in a prepared statement. “Our new extended schedule is one of the ways in which we are maintaining our commitment to remain engaged with the community."
The non-profit museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places,
More information ia available by contacting Hammond Castle Museum at info@hammondcastle.org, 978-283-2080 or visit hammondcastle.org.
