BOSTON — Nearly four decades after the last happy hour in Massachusetts, some lawmakers want to ease limits on discount drinks at clubs and restaurants to help businesses recover from the pandemic. But not everyone is celebrating the idea.
A new proposal filed by several lawmakers, including state Rep. Marcos Devers, D-Lawrence, is again stirring debate over the ban on happy hour. The bill would create a commission to look at whether changing the rules will help bars and restaurants.
The measure comes after a new poll showed overwhelming public support for repealing the ban. More than 70% of those who responded to a survey by MassINC Polling Group supported efforts to lift the decades-old restrictions.
Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, is among those who believe that allowing discounted booze will give small businesses a competitive edge as they recover from the sting of the pandemic.
"Many restaurants are still struggling so now would be a good time to lift those restrictions," he said. "We need to do everything we can to help them."
The state banned bars and restaurants from selling lower-priced drinks during "happy hours" in 1984 after a Braintree woman was killed by a drunken driver who had consumed several beers at a promotional event.
Under the current rules, businesses that want to run such promotions have to offer the discount at least 7 days a week.
Efforts to lift the restrictions crop up every several years but fail to gain much traction. Even some in the bar and restaurant industry are skeptical about changing the rules.
Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said many restaurants now count on discounting drinks as part of food offerings and don't see an urgent need to lift the restrictions.
"Going back to happy hour is not high on our priority list right now," he said.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said happy hours contributed to horrific drunken driving accidents before they were banned, and he would oppose lifting the restrictions.
"We've made a lot of progress to get drunk drivers off the roads and we can't turn the clock back," said Tucker, a former Salem police chief. "It would be a mistake."
Massachusetts is one of several states — including Vermont and North Carolina — that ban happy hours, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Others, such as New Hampshire and Maine, allow happy hours but restrict the days on which discounts are allowed and the number of drinks served.
A provision in the state's 2011 Gaming Act allows casinos to serve free alcoholic drinks in gaming areas, though not in bars or restaurants on their property.
Advocates for victims of drunken driving say the ban on happy hour and a raft of other restrictions set in place since the 1980s have made the state's roads safer and shouldn't be scaled back.
Gov. Charlie Baker is also skeptical, saying he would be "hard-pressed" to support a proposal to lift the restrictions if it reaches his desk.
"That law did not come about by accident, he said recently. "It came about because there was a sustained series of tragedies that involved both young and older people in some terrible highway incidents, all of which track back to people who had been over-served as a result of happy hours in a variety of places."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com