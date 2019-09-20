Harassment order against Newburyport psychiatrist dropped

NEWBURYPORT — A judge has terminated a harassment prevention order issued against local psychiatrist and media personality Dr. Keith Ablow by his former assistant.
The judge ruled Thursday that the woman failed to meet the burden of proof required by law to extend it.
The order was issued Aug. 28 and extended twice before Thursday’s hearing. It compelled Ablow to stay 25 yards away from the woman’s home and her workplace, and not to contact or abuse her.
In his decision, Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan said for the order to have been extended for up to a year, she needed to show at least three instances of willful or malicious conduct.
But after nearly four hours of testimony over two days from witnesses ranging from a private investigator hired by Ablow to a Newburyport police inspector, the former assistant failed to do so to Swan’s satisfaction.
During the woman’s testimony Wednesday, she accused Ablow of sexually harassing her at work and repeatedly crossing her “physical boundaries,” touching her buttocks at one point.
“Leave me alone, do not come into my personal space,” she said on the witness stand.
The assistant quit her job in July 2015 after working for Ablow for 14 months. But the woman said it was the testimony she gave in February regarding civil lawsuits filed by four former patients that eventually resulted in her seeking the harassment prevention order. The former assistant claims Ablow, a former Fox News contributor, would repeatedly spot her walking on Green Street and follow her in his car. She also said there was an instance when he waited in his car for her to leave a downtown pet store and then sped out of the parking lot in an alleged attempt to intimidate her.
Ablow never took the stand.
During closing statements Thursday, Ablow’s attorney, Michael DiStefano, did his best to discredit the woman’s testimony. He highlighted instances during her employment, including times when Ablow was allegedly harassing her, that she thanked him for a “great year” or signed his birthday card. “She’s not a credible witness,” said DiStefano, a former assistant district attorney, adding that her court affidavit showed her “stretching and grabbing anything she can to make a claim against Dr. Ablow.”
DiStefano went on to say her motive for taking out the harassment prevention order against Ablow was to hurt him.
“That’s what concerns him,” DiStefano said of his client.
The former assistant’s attorney, Scott Heidorn, denied that claim, saying she was making a reasonable request in an effort to feel safe.
“(She) is terrified of the defendant and rightfully so,” Heidorn said. Heidorn accused Ablow of continuously reaching out to the woman to get her back in the office as his assistant. When that didn’t work, he asked her out for dinner.
“She wants nothing to do with him,” Heidorn said.
