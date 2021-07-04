The Harbor Loop summer concert series has the green light but the venue will be moved this year to Gloucester's Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue.
The outdoor series kicks off this Thursday, July 8, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand starting at 5:30 p.m. with a band called Dire Sloth, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a North Shore Grateful Dead tribute band called Live Dead.
At a meeting of the city's special events committee, the concert series was approved. But safety concerns prompted by a road closure for the weekly farmers market that moved to Harbor Loop this year made it apparent that it would be better to move the concert series.
"I'm flexible and figured we can have the concerts at the bandstand and there is plenty of parking," said Carol Pallazolla, the series' volunteer coordinator. "There's so much excitement this year because COVID prevented the series last year. My mission this season was to hire local bands from Gloucester or with ties to Cape Ann or North Shore area to support these musicians who were out of work during the pandemic. I tried to represent all kinds of music, including reggae, acoustic, ska, honky-tonk, bluegrass and much more."
In all, she will book 16 bands, two for each of the eight concerts.
The schedule to date is as follows:
July 8: Dire Sloth duo, then Live Dead.
July 15: Alexandra & Josh, then DubTone All-Stars.
July 22: Honkey Tonk Women, then The Syndicate (Steve Burke’s Band-Southwestern Sky).
July 29: John Jerome, then Groove Therapy.
Aug. 5: Jeff Fraser, then The Gary Backstrom Band.
Aug. 12: Opener to be announced, then Pier One.
Aug. 19: Opener to be announced, then Garfish.
Aug. 26: Bim Skala Bim!
"I didn't want to let my home town down, and wanted to bring the music back," said Pallazolla. "People can bring picnics, and food vendors will be available. Bring your blankets or chairs and enjoy the summer evening. It's also a great place to watch the sun set. Plus it's free and for all ages."
Vendors include Abbie D’s sausages and Billy Goulart of Nana’s Fried Dough.
She wanted to thank the many donors who support this effort, including its major sponsors: BankGloucester, Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Brookline Bank, Institution for Savings, Salem Five and Maplewood Car Wash.
IF YOU GO
What: Free Harbor Loop summer concert series, at a new venue for 2021. All ages welcome. Bring blankets, chairs and "dancing shoes."
Where: Antonio Gentile Bandstand at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.
When: July 8 through Aug. 26. The first band plays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., followed by the main band from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Parking: Free, on-site.