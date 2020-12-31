With a foundation set and walls raised, a soon-to-be apartment community on Main Street is now accepting applications for residents.
Applications for a lottery for one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments at Harbor Village at 206 Main St. are being accepted until Feb. 6. The downtown complex is going up where the defunct Cameron’s Restaurant came down.
"It is exciting, and things are progressing," Peggy Hegarty-Steck of Action Inc. said on Wednesday.
Action Inc. has partnered with North Shore Community Development Coalition to provide Cape Ann with high-quality, energy efficient housing units people can afford.
Amenities in the new units will include heat and water, a fully-equipped kitchen, EnergyStar appliances and high efficiency windows and doors, individually controlled heating and central air conditioning, open and airy living spaces with abundant natural light, a resident community space, and a laundry care center. The units will be cable and internet ready, and the complex will be a smoke-free community, with controlled access, and professional, on-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Air conditioning costs will be paid by the tenant.
There are three mobility accessible units and one sensory hearing unit available that meet American with Disabilities Act guidelines.
On Feb. 22, the lottery will be held virtually to select tenants. Peabody Properties Inc. will be managing the application and lottery process, Hegarty-Steck said. Applications will be accepted after the Feb. 6 deadline but will not be entered in the lottery.
While there have been some bumps in the road in the creation of Harbor Village, including delayed deliveries due to COVID-19 and flooding, Groom Construction has been working to make sure its hit the new completion date of June 2021.
"It has been well managed by North Shore CDC and Groom," Hegarty-Steck said. "The entire construction has been really mindful to keep things on track."
"It is going to be a beautiful building and nice addition to Main Street," she added.
The completed project, as outlined in the coalition's application for city Community Preservation Committee funds, will include a four-story, 34,000 square foot building with 30 residential rental units.
The units will be made available for households earning as low as 30% up to 60% of the area median income.
According to harborvillagegloucester.com, monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment will cost $1,440, a. two-bedroom apartment will be $1,728, and three-bedroom apartments are at $1,995.
“Development of the mixed-use project, Harbor Village, will contribute to the redevelopment and revitalization of this currently vacant site which is conveniently located within a 15-minute walk of the commuter rail station which connects Gloucester to Boston and is within a 5- to 10-minute walk of basic amenities such as banks, groceries stores, bus stops, and parks,” according to the project description.
Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2WXQx0g or by calling Peabody Properties at 781-794-1000.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.