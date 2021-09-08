The Gloucester Harvest Music Festival returns to the downtown waterfront this Saturday, Sept. 11, with a special non-ticketed event to honor all Cape Ann first responders and essential workers.
The free day-long concert takes place from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the I-4, C-2 lot, 65 Rogers St., on the Gloucester Harbor Walk.
Organizers have put together a lineup featuring Old Cold Tater, Liz Bills, Jim Coyle Band, Los Goutos, Emily Grogan with Guests, and headliner Jamie Hart. Donations will be accepted at the gate.
Lee Swekla, president of the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund, said although donations are not necessary, they will be appreciated.
"We are planning a special tribute to all first responders on the 20th anniversary of that horrific attack on America, and to all our local first responders — the police, fire, military, medical community and essential workers — that have kept us going through this pandemic. It is my hope that people will come out, listen to great music and sit among our heroes as several guest speakers will deliver short messages of gratitude between sets," said Swekla. "It's time for everyone to exhale."
This year, any donations from the event will benefit the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund, which has the mission of ensuring hospital services remain on Cape Ann.
Christopher Silva, the event's producer , said this year brings a powerhouse of talent to the stage.
"Every year we look for diversity," said Silva, who used to work at the House of Blues.
Some performers are local favorites, such as Old Cold Tater and Jim Coyle, and others are new to the festival.
As for headliner Jamie Hart, this will not exactly be her first time here. The last time she performed at the Gloucester Harvest Music Festival, the show was rained out and her performance was cut short.
"I had a comparable line-up this year and I reached out to her and she said of course, she loves Gloucester," said Silva. "Jamie has an incredible stage presence and voice, and we are so glad she is back."
This will be Liz Bills' first time performing on Cape Ann, and she too is excited to be part of the line-up, said Silva.
Master of ceremonies will be Stephen Aiello, who retired in June as deputy chief of the Gloucester Fire Department.
Silva encouraged concert-goers to bring chairs because they are unable to put down the artificial grass this year. He also noted that this year there will not be picnic tables, but small fold-out tables will be allowed. Additionally, coolers will not be allowed.
There will be a beer garden with True North Brewery, Ryan & Wood Distillery will provide signature cocktails, and there will be some food trucks.
"But people can come and go to visit local venues downtown. We want them to experience Gloucester," said Silva. "That's one of the reasons why we love our downtown location."
