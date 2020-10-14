ROCKPORT — The Harvestfest to Home Fundraiser for Rockport Exchange will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16 Main St. in Rockport.
Vendors include Roving Radish Flower Farm, which offers locally grown dahlias; Far From the Tree Cider; Bella & Harvey; and Marshview Farm, with music from The Headlands.
Donations at the fundraiser support the nonprofit Rockport Exchange, organizers of the Rockport Farmers Market and Rockport Harvestfest, among other local initiatives. For more information, go to rockportexchange.org.