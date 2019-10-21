ROCKPORT — On Saturday, a sea of young families with small children, long-time Cape Ann locals and dog owners towing canines of all sizes feasted on locally cultivated food during Rockport Exchange’s annual Harvestfest celebration.
“It’s been phenomenal,” said Robyn Pregent, operations manager at Rockport Exchange, outside the booth where attendees buy drink bracelets. “With the buzz surrounding the event this year, we’ve never seen crowds like this. The trolleys are coming down with tons of people.”
Chris Goyer, an attendant at the Westport River Wineries booth, said he was moving more Farmers Fizz prosecco-style wine than the last time he worked Harvest Fest two years ago.
“It’s been nice and busy,” he said. “The day has been flying by.”
Classic Cooks of Gloucester, one of the eateries featured under the festival’s main tent, was also having a busy day tending to customers.
“We’re sold out of all hot food, and it went fast,” said Alexis Raymond, a Classic Cooks employee that was manning the booth, at around 2 p.m. “All we have left are our pies and breads.”
Across the tent, Common Crow Natural Market served up pastries and white bean-chard soup made from organic ingredients.
“It’s a wonderful event,” said Common Crow co-owner Kate Noonan in between scooping soup for customers. “We really appreciate Rockport Exchange for what they do.”
Harvestfest brought in a wide variety of visitors this year. Alberto Alonso, a Wincester resident and Spanish native, was hosting friends from his home country for the week. The group was enjoying slices of pizza from CopperDome Curst.
“It’s a very special town,” Alonso said of Rockport. “The beaches here are very nice.”
The Curran family of Quincy enjoyed servings of clam chowder from Amesbury’s Eclectic Clam under the main tent.
“I heard about the event online,” said Susan Curran, standing next to her husband, Billy, and daughter, Gianna, 7. “I thought it would be a good family trip. It’s been such a long time since I’ve been to Rockport.”
Festivities weren’t just limited to the wharf. At the intersection of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street, several booths for local community groups lined the sidewalks offering information and activities. For example, at the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team tent, daring locals were able to hold one of the organization’s many pet snakes including a several-foot-long albino Burmese python.
In addition, the Rockport Farmers Market was posted up on the First Baptist Church of Rockport lawn for their final day of the season. All types of local food, from pastries to dog treats, were available to purchase and take home.
On Stone Barn Lane, artist Josh Falk was continuing to paint his seascape mural on the large concrete wall behind Rockport Library. Some on their way to T Wharf took a quick stop to watch the painter at work. He said he expects the piece will be finished by next week.
“Everyone has been really psyched about it,” Falk said. “I’m just as excited to see it finished as they are.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
