ROCKORT -- Now that fall is in full swing, Rockport Exchange will host its annual town-wide Harvestfest celebrating everything locally grown.
All are welcome to enjoy freshly cultivated food and New England-based craft beer and wine on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at T Wharf.
Lobster, chowder, pastries, grass-fed beef, wood-fired pizza, small-batch jams and locally-grown produce will all be available to taste. Eateries featured in the main tent include Blue Lobster Grille, Classic Cooks, Common Crow, Crepe du Jour, Markouk Bread, Seaview Farm, Copperdome Crust and more.
In addition, the festival will feature live music, cooking demonstrations, a farm expo and activities for all ages.
The Rockport Farmers Market will also be held during its typical Saturday hours at nearby Harvey Park.
Harvestfest is funded in part by the sale of $5 drink bracelets. The bracelets that will be sold at the entrance to T Wharf. Donations are also accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
