DANVERS — Nearly 170 people turned out Tuesday for HAWC's eighth annual Working to Heal Breakfast at Danversport for a morning of networking over breakfast with the opportunity to hear an inspirational story from a domestic violence survivor. 

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was chosen as the 2019 breakfast honoree for its support for HAWC over the years, including donating more than $20,000 to support renovations at the shelter and organizing several donation drives across their New England offices. 

Salem state Rep. Paul Tucker was the guest host of the Fund-A-Need Auction during the breakfast. 

The event raised nearly $46,000 for HAWC's programs and services, which support survivors of domestic abuse across 23 cities and towns on Cape Ann and the North Shore.

Tags

Recommended for you