SALEM — A survivor from HAWC: Healing Abuse Working for Change in Salem was recently awarded one of 10 grants from Jane Doe Inc., the Massachusetts Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, for sharing a personal story of the economic impact of violence and abuse.
Ranging from $500 to $1,500, the grant aims to help survivors continue their education, start their own small business or complete a business certification, says Diana Mancera, director of membership and programs at Jane Doe Inc.
Funded by the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse for the last decade, Jane Doe Inc. has awarded a total of $70,000 in grants to 85 survivors since 2012. Alyssa Shaffer of the Allstate Foundation said raising awareness of the financial component of domestic abuse is “going to help us break through and have an abuse-free world.”
HAWC serves more than 2,700 clients in 23 communities on Cape Ann and the North Shore. Sara Stanley, HAWC executive director, said the grant recipient will use the money to further their education and cover living expenses while in school.
This grant, she says, helps “someone take the next step in their life free of their abusers.”
