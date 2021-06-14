When Richard and Kathy Clark arrived at Clark Cemetery on Sunday afternoon, they found headstones had been knocked over and destroyed by what seemed to be bricks and metal.
The vandalized headstones — one belonging to Frederick Waxson and the other to Richard's third great-aunt — were knocked over, chipped, split, and missing pieces that had been there just the day before.
What made this sight such a tragedy is that the couple — along with volunteers — had been working to restore the headstones that now lie broken on the ground.
"That alone," said Richard Clark, pointing to Waxson's headstone that was split in two with a piece missing from its side. "Prepping it, gluing it, getting it all back together, cleaning it should take us about 15 to 20 hours."
The vandalism that occurred this past weekend is not the first unfortunate thing to have happened at the cemetery, located at 122R Centennial Ave., tucked behind Gloucester's first and oldest cemetery, the First Parish Burial Ground, established in 1644. Clark Cemetery was established in 1835.
“Pretty much all of the teenagers in town probably have a little bit of a guilty conscience of partying up in the cemetery,” Kathy Clark said.
Over time, the Clarks said, flowers have gone missing, parties have taken place in the corners of the cemetery, and a young girl was even found dead from exposure in 2015.
"So sad," Kathy Clark said.
Lifetimes to preserve
For the Clarks, this plot of land represents a commitment to preservation and legacy. Many of Gloucester’s Civil War veterans are buried at Clark Cemetery.
Over five years ago, the couple came to Gloucester to visit Richard's family buried in the cemetery.
They were horrified to find that weeds had taken over and many headstones were facedown on the ground — the names of those that died illegible.
"It was all the way up to my third great-grandparents," Richard Clark said, pointing to the weeds that acted as a wall between the cemetery and the forest. "You could not see anything in here."
And so the two sold their condo in Hawaii and moved to the North Shore to take on a restoration project that would open lifetimes of narratives to learn.
Their goal: Restore, protect, and respect.
"Cemeteries are intended to be eternal," their website, clarkscemetery.org, reads. "But without the proper care these vital links to our history and families often fade away becoming overgrown and unrecognizable."
Over the years, the couple has had volunteers, help from the city's Department of Public Works, donated time by professionals, and even grant money from the city's Community Preservation Act to restore and preserve the cemetery.
"Together, we can repair the tragic damage by reversing the effects of mother-nature and neglect, so that this historic site can endure for many more generations to appreciate and to pay their respects," the site read.
Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.