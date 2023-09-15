BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey declared an emergency Friday and activated up to 50 members of the National Guard as Hurricane Lee, expected to hit Saturday, aims its wind and rain at Massachusetts.
The state emergency operations center in Framingham and other Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency posts in Tewksbury and Franklin will be activated at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the Guard members will be available to operate specialized high-water vehicles that at least 10 towns have requested from the state, the governor said.
The Red Cross and utility companies are pre-staging around the state, but Healey said the area of greatest concern is the coastline and asked that residents be prepared for the storm.
"As we've seen in recent weeks, severe weather is not to be taken lightly. Flooding, wind damage, downed trees, tree limbs, all of these things create real hazards and problems for people. We've also seen power outages. So we are mobilizing and have mobilized," she said during a State House press conference.
"I declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts. I do this because it's necessary to get assets in place before anything lands here in Massachusetts," she said. "It puts us in the best possible position to be able to respond in the ways that we need. This includes both positioning equipment and personnel."
Healey also requested that federal emergency management officials issue a pre-disaster emergency declaration under the Stafford Act, which her office said "would make Massachusetts eligible for Direct Federal Assistance for response costs including personnel, equipment, supplies, and evacuation assistance."
The National Weather Service said Hurricane Lee is forecast to make "a close pass to southern New England late (Friday) night and Saturday."
Cape Cod and Cape Ann are expected to see the "most heightened" impacts of Lee's rain and gusty winds.
"Coastal impacts remain the most significant concern from Lee, with impacts ranging from coastal flooding to high surf. With primarily NE to NW flow around the morning high tide cycle, concerns remain elevated across Cape Cod Bay and on Nantucket for moderate coastal flooding," NWS meteorologists wrote. They added, "Lee will begin to pull away quickly after the lunch hour, resulting in diminishing winds and clearing skies from SW to NE. By sunset Saturday, portions of the CT River Valley look to break out into party sunny skies!"
On Cape Ann, city and town leaders say they are closely monitoring the storm's track.
Residents should be prepared for the following conditions starting later Friday, Sept. 15: Sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, minor coastal flooding and storm surge, potential power outages due to downed trees/power lines (trees still have full foliage and the ground is saturated), and dangerous rip currents, according to Manchester-by-the-Sea officials.
Residents are being asked to move all personal water craft, i.e. kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, etc. from docks and away from the water so they do not blow out to the water.
"Every unmanned adrift watercraft gets treated like a missing person," according to the Gloucester Harbormaster.