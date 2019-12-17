Healey: Audit affirms claims about Sacklers' opioid profits

BOSTON — A report filed in court Monday shed new light on how the Sackler family profited from their opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and how the family began taking more money out of the company as the overdose epidemic began to ravage the country.
An audit of Purdue Pharma's finances showed that the controlling Sackler family withdrew about $10.7 billion from the company between 2008 and 2017 — compared to a total of $1.32 billion in Sackler withdrawals between OxyContin's federal approval in 1995 and the end of 2007, the New York Times reported Monday.
The Sacklers have offered to contribute $3 billion towards a settlement, the New York Times reported, but the new documents are "likely to renew questions about how much the Sacklers should pay to resolve more than 2,800 lawsuits."
In September, Purdue filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York and announced that it had agreed to a roughly $10 billion settlement with 24 state attorneys general.
Attorney General Maura Healey, who filed the first state lawsuit against individual members of the Sackler family, opposed any settlement that does not require the Sacklers to forfeit the profits they counted from the sale of opioids and has formally opposed the bankruptcy petition.
Healey said that the audit shows why her office has refused to agree to a settlement unless the Sacklers personally contribute more towards the relief for families and communities that have suffered losses due to OxyContin.
"Today's report confirms what we revealed in our lawsuit: The Sacklers pocketed billions of dollars from Purdue while thousands of people died from their addictive drugs. This is the very definition of ill-gotten gains," Healey said in a statement Monday night. "Families deserve the whole truth about the perpetrators behind the opioid epidemic and how much money they sucked from Purdue before the ship started to sink. This is exactly what we mean when we call for transparency, and exactly why we sued the Sacklers and rejected their proposed settlement."
The audit was performed by AlixPartners at the direction of a special committee of Purdue Pharma's board of directors.
