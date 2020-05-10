BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is warning landlords not to try to kick tenants out of their homes during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Democrat’s office says that despite a new state law temporarily restricting evictions, there’s been an uptick in reports of landlords trying to intimidate tenants into leaving.
The new law prohibits evictions during the ongoing public emergency unless a tenant has broken the terms of their lease or committed a crime that put other residents at risk.
According to Healey's office there has been an increase in reports of landlords trying to circumvent the rules by intimidating or harassing tenants into leaving voluntarily.
“Families across our state have suffered enormous financial hardship during this public health crisis, and they need to know that they won’t be kicked out of their homes,” Healey said.