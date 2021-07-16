After two leaders within Gloucester's Health Department resigned this June, the city has solidified interim appointments while it searches for permanent replacements.
Assistant Health Director Max Schenk will be interim public health director as Karin Carroll prepares to leave July 23. Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland's role will be divided between school nurses Cindy Juncker and Bridget Nelligan.
Hiland's last day is Friday, July 16.
Dr. Richard Sagall, chairman of the city Board of Health Chair, told the Times on Wednesday that while the city has posted the Health Department director's position online, "the current plan is to hold off on posting the public health nurse position until a director is hired."
The responsibility of the new director, as defined in the city's job description, is "working under direction of Board of Health, provides for the protection of the public's health, the control of disease, the promotion of sanitary living conditions and protection of the environment from damage and pollution."
Additionally, the director is responsible for researching, writing and implementing grants related to achieving community-based public health goals.
According to online job sites, the director's salary is targeted between $88,271.38 and $109,264.39.
Carroll and Hiland led the charge against the COVID-10 pandemic for the city of Gloucester.
“It is going to be a big blow to the Health Department and the city that they are leaving,” Sagall said at the most recent board meeting. “It has been a privilege to work with them and I am going to miss that. It is somebody else’s gain from Gloucester’s loss.”
While their reasonings for departing while the city is still navigating a pandemic was not made public, it was noted that Carroll and Hiland are pursuing other options.
The interims are no strangers to the Health Department as Schenk has fulfilled the role as interim head in the past and Juncker and Nelligan have assisted at numerous vaccination clinics and served as contact tracers during the pandemic.
"The Board of Health looks forward to working with the mayor and her administration to continue to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the residents of Gloucester," Sagall said. "Gloucester has been a regional leader in many aspects of public health including prevention and education programs and we hope to continue this work."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.