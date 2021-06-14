Health director denied reimbursement of legal fees

Legal fees charged to the Gloucester Health Department director will not be covered by the city’s insurer, according to city General Counsel Chip Payson.
Both Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Health Department Director Karin Carroll acquired attorneys to be present at an April 8 meeting where the Health Department called the mayor out for interfering with its response to COVID-19.
Payson told the City Council that the city’s insurer, Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association (MIIA), would pay for the mayor’s legal bill, but not Carroll’s.
A representative from MIIA and Payson did not respond to the Times’ requests for comment.
“MIIA said that the mayor and other employees who are involved in a lawsuit have coverage and they can pay for attorneys in those regards,” Payson told the council. “Because there is no lawsuit (between the mayor and Carroll), they are not going to cover outside expenses.”
He added that the reason MIIA gave for covering the mayor’s fees and not Carroll’s is because “there is a current lawsuit by an employee against the mayor, and the mayor was dealing with a situation where the Board of Health and the health director had issues that may have similarities to the other case.”
There is more than one active lawsuit against the mayor, but Payson did not clarify at the meeting which lawsuit he was referencing.
“It is up to the mayor if she wants to have her attorney present and apparently she decided that she did, and (attorney Lenny Kesten) continues to bill MIIA and there have been no issues with that,” Payson added.
Councilor Melissa Cox requested that Payson go back to MIIA for further clarification on the matter.
“Because there was no lawsuit, why are they paying (the mayor’s) bill if they are also not willing to pay for Karen’s?,” Cox asked. “I would like an answer to that.”
Payson reiterated that since there was no lawsuit, Carroll’s bill is not being covered by the city’s insurer.
“Karen, I guess your option is to file a lawsuit so that you can get your (bill) covered,” Cox said.
