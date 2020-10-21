BOSTON — The coronavirus has unevenly impacted Black and Hispanic people in Massachusetts, according to medical experts who say the outbreak exposes underlying inequities in the state's health care system.
Doctors and health care officials pointed to racial disparities in the health system during a panel discussion Tuesday hosted by the state's Health Policy Commission, and called for more equitable access to care.
"We saw this train wreck coming," said Dr. Damian Archer, chief medical officer at North Shore Community Health Center in Salem, which has been a hotspot for COVID-19 infections. "When communities have more diversity, unfortunately there is also an exacerbation of the inequities that occur because of systemic racism and discrimination, and that is manifested in our infection rate."
Dr. Thea James, associate chief medical officer and vice president of missions at Boston Medical Center, said the disproportionate impact of the virus on minorities was a "predictable outcome."
"Long entrenched racial and social inequities ... propagated by decades of discriminatory policies and disinvestment, primed communities of color and low-income residents for a higher risk of exposure and undue burden of disease, death and greater economic deprivation as a result of COVID-19," she said.
Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, said the roots of inequity are "deep" and connected to such factors as as poverty, housing, education and nutrition, which are also connected to health.
"COVID has reinforced the racism that pervades our health care system — just as racism afflicts nearly all aspects of our society — and has taken a disproportionate toll on Black, Latinx and Indigenous communities," Dreyfus said.
Massachusetts has been hit hard by COVID-19, with more than 142,000 reported cases and more than 9,500 deaths since the outbreak started in March. Many communities with elevated rates of infection — such as Lawrence, Lynn and Salem — have large minority populations.
A recent study by the state's COVID-19 Health Equity Advisory Group found disparities in heath care access in minority communities before the pandemic foreshadowed greater rates of COVID-19 infection and mortality.
"Health disparities are not new but have been amplified in the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic aftermath," the report's authors wrote.
Data previously released by the advisory group noted that white residents accounted for a majority of COVID-19 deaths in the state, or 73.5%. Another 8.2% of deaths were Black patients, 6.8% were Hispanics, and 2.8% were Asians.
But death rates, once adjusted for age and population, show that Black and Hispanic communities are more acutely affected, according to the group's findings.
Their report calls for legislative action to devote more money and resources to high-risk populations and to eliminate racial and ethnic barriers to care.
"The knowledge of the unequal burden of this disease, combined with our heightened awareness of systemic racism, demands our concerted action," the authors wrote.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.