BOSTON — The combined organization of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care will officially be known as Point32Health, the insurers announced last week.
The Canton-based company said its name is inspired "by the 32 points on a compass" and "represents the role the organization plays in guiding and empowering its members and making a meaningful impact across the health care industry."
"We are excited to reach this important milestone for our organization with a name that is intentionally modern and unique in the health care industry," Point32Health chief marketing officer Richard O'Connor said in a statement. "As an organization with deep roots in the New England region, we look forward to continuing to drive innovation and seamlessly connecting our members to all points of the health care continuum."
The health plans merged in January into one organization, which serves about 2.2 million members across New England. Tom Croswell, the former president and CEO of Tufts Health Plan, is serving as Point32Health's CEO. Cain Hayes, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh-headquartered managed care organization Gateway Health, plans to step into that role July 5.
Despite the new name for the parent organization, the company said both the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim brands "will continue to appear in the marketplace for the foreseeable future."