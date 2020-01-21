BOSTON — A video series launched this week aims to highlight potential benefits people older than 65 can find from enrolling in a comprehensive health plan, with social supports and no copays, that's available if they are eligible for both MassHealth and Medicare.
The Massachusetts Association of Health Plans is releasing the videos, depicting Senior Care Options programs offered by six plans.
Lora Pellegrini, the association's president and CEO, said the campaign "gives viewers an opportunity to see the many ways our health plans provide whole-person care to their members."
The first video focuses on Fallon's Senior Care Options program, Navicare. Fallon Health nurse care manager Cynthia Lamarche describes the SCO as "essentially a program that manages Medicare and Medicaid benefits" and discusses the way health care providers, social workers and others on a care team communicate and support members.
"Having Medicare and Medicaid can be great, but confusing, and a lot to manage as an elder with a lot of medical issues, knowing which services to tap into, what are you eligible for," Lamarche says in the video.
Over the next five weeks, MAHP plans to release videos promoting Senior Care Options plans from BMC HealthNet Plan, Commonwealth Care Alliance, Senior Whole Health, Tufts Health Plan and United Health Care.
The video series begins a week before the Health Care Financing Committee is set to hold a hearing on a bill proposed by Gov. Charlie Baker that would require providers and insurers to boost spending on primary care, addiction services, behavioral health, and geriatrics.
The Senate passed a bill last year targeting pharmaceutical prices, and a broader health care debate is possible in the Legislature this year.
