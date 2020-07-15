With new cases of the novel coronavirus trending down in Gloucester, the city's public health team is focusing on local businesses as it works to keep the number of infections low.
Janet Dickinson, a Plum Cove Elementary School nurse and member of the team, has been tasked with identifying "business clusters" and working with businesses and agencies as they navigate the state's reopening phases. A "business cluster" is one or more cases of COVID-19 among employees of a business.
"Working at Gloucester schools has given me the opportunity to work with a diverse population," Dickinson wrote in an email to the Times. "And my nurse training has given me the proper knowledge about infection control and prevention."
As of Wednesday, there are fewer than five confirmed positive cases in the city, with a history of 260 confirmed cases of the virus since March.
In her new role as public health nurse, Dickinson will assist businesses that have clusters in identifying any other employees who were exposed and facilitating testing and quarantine for infected individuals.
Dickinson will also provide information and education to the business owner and, or manager to share with employees moving forward.
The city's Health Department adopted the "business cluster" identification approach from the city of Peabody, which shared its model for identifying possible cases of COVID-19.
"Due to our existing regional collaborations with other health departments on the North Shore and Cape Ann, as well as with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, we recently conducted a training to share this protocol with our neighbors so that we can all be providing this level of support to businesses throughout the region as they work to safely reopen," Peabody's Director of Health and Human Services Sharon Cameron wrote to the Times.
Collecting data
Of the 17 public health professionals on the city's Public Health Team, three who are employees of the Children's Dental Center are crunching the numbers.
Diana Edgar-Moloney, Vanessa Doucette and Salam Madi are helping the city analyze Gloucester's COVID-19 statistics. As new cases roll in, the team tracks the data and assesses how long it takes for each person exposed to isolate or quarantine.
"The faster we can find out there's been an exposure and get the exposed people home, away from others, the better chance we have of keeping people and businesses open," Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. "We're looking forward to analyzing this data and discerning if there is a way for us to reduce the time a close contact or positive case is around others."
Once the data is collected, the city analyzes how it can identify possible solutions to shorten that amount of time in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
Preparing for the flu
In addition to COVID-19, the city is ramping up to combat seasonal ailments, planning an aggressive flu season education campaign and opportunities for high risk residents to get their flu vaccination safely.
"Public health officials believe keeping flu cases low this fall and winter will be critical should the region see a second wave of COVID-19 cases," city health officials said.
More information on the campaign and accessible flu vaccinations will be provided by the city when available.
