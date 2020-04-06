The School Committee will meet Wednesday night to discuss two things: money and leadership.
The proposed school budget for fiscal 2021, which runs from this July through June 2021, is $44,792,716. The budget is $1,653,819 or 3.8% more than the approved budget for fiscal 2020.
During their remote meeting that is scheduled for 7 p.m., School Committee members will receive a presentation on the proposed budget for Gloucester's public schools, conduct a public hearing on the presentation, and appoint members of the Superintendent Search Committee.
After a discussion with community members via the online meeting platform of Zoom, the School Committee will vote on approving, or not, the proposed budget and submitting it to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the City Council.
As of Monday, the School Committee is still searching for a community member, a vocational teacher, a member of the GHS Vocational Advisory Committee or a person who works in the trade field, to fill seats on the superintendent search committee. Superintendent Richard Safier is retiring at the end to the scheduled school year.
Applications for the Superintendent Search Committee are due at noon Tuesday, April 7.
Residents interested in the available positions may contact lwiessen@gloucesterschools.com.
HOW TO JOIN MEETING
Who and what: The School Committee will meet for a public hearing on the fiscal 2021 proposed school budget and other business.
When: Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m.
How: On Zoom from a computer or smart device at https://zoom.us/j/913851187; via phone at 1-312-626-6799 or alternate 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 913 851 187.
Help: Find instructions and how-to details at http://gloucester-ma.gov/remote-public-meetings.
